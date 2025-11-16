Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 10,275 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) $ELP

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,704,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 1.13% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) worth $61,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 14.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 39,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 40.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.33 million. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

