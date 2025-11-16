SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 431.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SLYV opened at $88.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.