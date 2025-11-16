Firestone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF $HODL

Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management owned 0.06% of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 413.1% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 326.9% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 315.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 435.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 76,205 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

