C Randal Mills Buys 13,500 Shares of Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Stock

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) CEO C Randal Mills purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 353,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,338.75. This trade represents a 3.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elutia Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ELUT opened at $0.75 on Friday. Elutia Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Elutia alerts:

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elutia Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Elutia from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Elutia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Elutia to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elutia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELUT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELUT. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elutia by 2.1% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,451,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 69,610 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elutia by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,184,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elutia by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Elutia during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elutia by 32.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 276,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elutia

(Get Free Report)

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.