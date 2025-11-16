Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,082,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,204 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.76% of Alliant Energy worth $428,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 81.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 84.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.05). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.