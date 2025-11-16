Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 755,709 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,455,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755,709 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.55% of Okta worth $445,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,167,000 after purchasing an additional 582,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,488,000 after purchasing an additional 314,525 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 76.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,222 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Okta by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,744,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,370,000 after buying an additional 939,589 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,982,000 after buying an additional 100,411 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $83.94 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.53.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $564,087.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,474.87. This represents a 46.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,920. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 64,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

