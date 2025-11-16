Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,636,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,219,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after acquiring an additional 733,811 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $29,258,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $63,013,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $24,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDO opened at $145.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.19 and a beta of 2.62. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $193.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.48.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $355,031.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,893,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,011,669.15. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manpreet Khaira sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $748,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,770.58. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 973,161 shares of company stock valued at $149,011,579 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRDO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

