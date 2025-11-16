Intrua Financial LLC Has $255,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Intrua Financial LLC cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 37,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 209,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 3,800 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,307.73. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

