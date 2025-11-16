Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 29,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 15,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $129.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.51 and a 200-day moving average of $121.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $135.91.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $585.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 145.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

