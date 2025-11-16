Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 302.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,736 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.95. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

