Cannon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Cannon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 3.0% of Cannon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 3.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 21.2% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:BX opened at $141.46 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone purchased 2,538,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This represents a 51.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,814,720.56. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,565,543 shares of company stock worth $69,050,139. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

