Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,225 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE RGA opened at $188.94 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $233.81. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.57. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

