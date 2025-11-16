Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 16,094 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 159,443 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in TJX Companies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $146.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average is $133.48. The company has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $148.11.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

