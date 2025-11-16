Intech Investment Management LLC Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southern by 24.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Southern by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 822,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after purchasing an additional 42,531 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 1,982.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 73.27%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.