Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,447 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 94.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cencora by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Cencora Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of COR opened at $361.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.35 and a 200 day moving average of $302.16. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.92 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.