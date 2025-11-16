Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 365.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,495 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 56.7% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Atlassian by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 258,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 203.0% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 227,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $1,178,647.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 245,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,716,705.60. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $1,178,647.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 245,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,716,705.60. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,497 shares of company stock worth $742,375 and sold 551,880 shares worth $90,337,237. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price target on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $296.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $151.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.15. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $144.32 and a 12-month high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.