Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $147.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $158.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.46 and a 200-day moving average of $134.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,458,134. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,914. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,349. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 138.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after buying an additional 70,581 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $5,225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,704,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

