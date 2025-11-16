Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $223.62 Million Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,052,095 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 4.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $223,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,439.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 108,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 101,687 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $21,803,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,188,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 261.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BNS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Report on BNS

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.