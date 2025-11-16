Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 73.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 412,146 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,840. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $53,933.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,853.62. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 7,093 shares of company stock valued at $447,792 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $89.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.62.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

