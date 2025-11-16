Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,942,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,715 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 3.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $171,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 14.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 18.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,725,000 after purchasing an additional 652,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $59.34 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

