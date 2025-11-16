Firestone Capital Management Takes $205,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 165,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

IWR opened at $94.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $97.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

