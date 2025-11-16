Ares Management Corporation $ARES Shares Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 69.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $24,946,933.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 311,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,965,174.72. This trade represents a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $35,078,061.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,693,149.02. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,533,796 shares of company stock worth $453,825,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Ares Management from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ares Management from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.27%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

