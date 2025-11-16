Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $252.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $238.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $192.30 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $109.82 and a 52-week high of $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $697,093.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,827.62. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total transaction of $2,732,475.42. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $25,977,997 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,596,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,736,000 after acquiring an additional 463,552 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 38.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,147,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,958,000 after purchasing an additional 880,413 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,119,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,020,000 after buying an additional 157,109 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,989,000 after buying an additional 720,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,297,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.