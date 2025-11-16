Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 11,033 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,033 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 53.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 45.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL opened at $307.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.37 and a 52-week high of $472.66.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

