Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 20,215 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.51 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 78.21%.

Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.