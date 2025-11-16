ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 50.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

