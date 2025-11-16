Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,364,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5,224.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,262 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 149.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after buying an additional 3,577,489 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,232,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,909,000 after buying an additional 3,286,741 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,971.50. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,833 shares of company stock worth $2,463,585. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $58.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.53.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

