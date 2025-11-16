Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.65% of Nordson worth $319,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 36.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Down 1.2%

NDSN stock opened at $230.27 on Friday. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $165.03 and a one year high of $266.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $285.00 price target on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total value of $534,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,715.95. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total value of $2,125,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,692.80. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $3,188,257 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

