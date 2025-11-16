Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $71.90 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 1.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $71,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco boosted its position in Truist Financial by 435.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.1%

Truist Financial stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.59.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

