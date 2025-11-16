Firestone Capital Management Buys 3,758 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,084 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,725,000 after acquiring an additional 924,353 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,459,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

