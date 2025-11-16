GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,762 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $73,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 81.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $304.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $316.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.92 and its 200-day moving average is $268.40.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $366.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

