Firestone Capital Management Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Firestone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,966,000 after acquiring an additional 148,984 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $15,319,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,644,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,997,000 after purchasing an additional 86,679 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $10,216,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 331,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after buying an additional 74,616 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3%

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.