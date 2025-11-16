Firestone Capital Management Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Firestone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,966,000 after acquiring an additional 148,984 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $15,319,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,644,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,997,000 after purchasing an additional 86,679 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $10,216,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 331,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after buying an additional 74,616 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3%
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
