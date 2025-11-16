iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Acquired by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $367.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $377.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.32.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.