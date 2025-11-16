Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,571 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $79,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $234.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.61. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,891. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Zacks Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.89.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

