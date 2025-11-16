KM Capital Management Ltd. Has $13.02 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

KM Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 6.4% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $48.40.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

