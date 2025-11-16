Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of RB Global by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 42.9% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Insider Activity

In other RB Global news, Director Deborah Stein purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE RBA opened at $101.55 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $119.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 59.33%.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

