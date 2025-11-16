Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $82,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,203.06. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

