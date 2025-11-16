KM Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

KM Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.2%

ICSH stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.