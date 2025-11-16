KM Capital Management Ltd. Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF $IEV

KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEV. Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3,871.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 682,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after buying an additional 665,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 289,228 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,411,000. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,155,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,131,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

