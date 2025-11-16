Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $292.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.70. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $213.26 and a one year high of $303.51.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

