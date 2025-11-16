Brokerages Set TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) PT at $10.50

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered TriSalus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

TLSI stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.47. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. TriSalus Life Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLSI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $10,900,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 42.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,159,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 345,186 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 32.1% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,092,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 265,618 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 107.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 235,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

