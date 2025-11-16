Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Jbs N.V. $JBS

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 181,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JBS during the second quarter worth about $146,000.

JBS Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE JBS opened at $13.24 on Friday. Jbs N.V. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBS ( NYSE:JBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($2.22). The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded JBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JBS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of JBS in a research note on Tuesday. Santander started coverage on shares of JBS in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded JBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

JBS Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

See Also

