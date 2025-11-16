Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases New Position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF $ARGT

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARGT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.10. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $96.58.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

