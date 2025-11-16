Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B $TGS Stock Holdings Lowered by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,235 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its holdings in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 253,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 68,465 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,490,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after acquiring an additional 36,023 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 77.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 66.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B alerts:

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B ( NYSE:TGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.08 million. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGS

About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

(Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.