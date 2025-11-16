Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 12,384 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 626,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $191,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,867,000 after buying an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $417,842,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $329.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

