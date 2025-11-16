Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 79,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 10,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of XHB stock opened at $103.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $84.48 and a twelve month high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

