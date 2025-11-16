49,575 Shares in Gold Fields Limited $GFI Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,186,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,308,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $30,914,000. DJE Kapital AG lifted its position in Gold Fields by 19.7% during the second quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 4,511,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,260,000 after purchasing an additional 742,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Gold Fields by 169.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 931,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after buying an additional 585,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $32.00 price objective on Gold Fields in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Gold Fields Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $40.96 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.3993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%.

About Gold Fields

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.