Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 19,513 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 194,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 101,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 118,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,600. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Baker Hughes Company has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

