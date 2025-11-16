Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,027,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 209,456 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $366,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $329.89 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $604.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.69.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

