Comparing HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF)

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) and HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.8% of HudBay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of HudBay Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Diamcor Mining has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HudBay Minerals has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamcor Mining N/A N/A N/A HudBay Minerals 13.13% 10.73% 5.28%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamcor Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 HudBay Minerals 0 1 10 2 3.08

HudBay Minerals has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.61%. Given HudBay Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HudBay Minerals is more favorable than Diamcor Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamcor Mining $830,000.00 0.81 -$4.81 million ($0.01) -0.40 HudBay Minerals $2.20 billion 2.84 $76.70 million $1.16 13.60

HudBay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Diamcor Mining. Diamcor Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HudBay Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HudBay Minerals beats Diamcor Mining on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc., a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Kelowna, Canada.

About HudBay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Constancia mine located in the Province of Chumbivilcas in southern Peru. Hudbay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

